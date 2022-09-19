Queen Elizabeth II funeral: Out-of-jail Muslim terrorists barred from roaming around Central London

Greater London's Metropolitan Police counterterrorism command called at least half-a-dozen men, who have been convicted for non-violence offences under the Terrorism Act and asked them about their plans on the day of Queen Elizabeth's funeral

New Delhi: The royal family is gearing up of Queen Elizabeth II’s state funeral in London on Monday. Security has been heightened as it is the first state funeral in the country in 57 years.

Meanwhile, the UK police officers have interrogated Muslim men convicted under terrorism legislation and urged them to avoid central London during the state funeral of the Queen.

As per human rights advocacy group – Cage – Greater London’s Metropolitan Police counterterrorism command (SO15) last week either visited or called at least half-a-dozen men, who have been convicted for non-violence offences under the Terrorism Act. They were asked about their plans on the day of Queen Elizabeth’s funeral.

A report by Middle East Eye said that all the Muslim men under notification requirement and are subject to strict monitoring and reporting by counterterrorism authorities.

Cage further confirmed that similar visits and calls were made during the Commonwealth Games this summer when Muslim men convicted of non-violent terror crimes were urged not to travel to Birmingham where the Games were held.

Security deployed for Queen Elizabeth’s funeral

London police chiefs are bracing themselves to provide utmost security to the world’s top leaders and dignitaries congregated in the UK to mourn the monarch.

News agency The Associated Press (AP) Mayor Sadiq Khan says the state funeral for Queen Elizabeth II is an “unprecedented” security challenge, with hundreds of thousands of people packing central London and a funeral guest list of 500 emperors, kings, queens, presidents, prime ministers and other leaders from around the world.

Operation London Bridge, the codename for the funeral arrangements for Britain’s longest serving monarch have been carefully studied for years by the multiple agencies involves. The Queen herself has signed off on every detail before her demise.

Deputy Assistant Commissioner Stuart Cundy told reporters on Friday told reporters that the Queen’s funeral will be the “largest single policing event” that London’s Metropolitan Police force has undertaken.

“As a single event, this is larger than the 2012 Olympics. It is larger than the Platinum Jubilee weekend. And the range of officers, police staff, and all those supporting the operation is truly immense,” he added.

Over 10,000 police officers will be on duty Monday, with London bobbies supplemented by reinforcements from all of Britain’s 43 police forces, AP reported. Hundreds of volunteer marshals and members of the armed forces will also act as stewards along the processional route.

Street drains and garbage bins have been thoroughly searched and sealed. There will be police spotters on rooftops, sniffer dogs on the streets, marine officers on the River Thames and mounted police on horseback.

Flying drones over central London has been temporarily banned, and Heathrow Airport is grounding scores of flights so that aircraft noise does not disturb the funeral service.

Queen Elizabeth’s coffin will be conveyed in procession from Westminster Hall in the Palace of Westminster to Westminster Abbey for the funeral service to commence at 11 am (local time) and conclude around an hour later with a national two-minute silence.

A public procession will commence at 12.15 pm as the late monarch’s coffin travels from Westminster Abbey to Wellington Arch in London for its onward journey to Windsor.

