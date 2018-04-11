Queen Elizabeth compares Donald Trump and Barack Obama with helicopter; US prez yet to tweet response

Queen Elizabeth II and naturalist David Attenborough were walking through the Buckingham Palace on Tuesday during the filming of documentary The Queen’s Green Planet, which is about the monarch's love for trees.

This situation is probably the last one in which you expect to hear a quip so witty it would put many stand-up comedians to shame. But that's exactly what the Queen did, though, when a helicopter flew over the garden in which she and Attenborough were walking.

“Why do they always go round and round when you want to talk? It sounds like President Trump ... or President Obama,” CNN quoted the Queen as saying.

One can only imagine if the Queen must have thought about this joke whenever she had met Barack Obama earlier.

Surprisingly, the Queen has never met current US president Donald Trump, reported Newsweek.

But a helicopter roaring through the sky, interrupting other people’s discussions and points, would be an adequate comparison with the speeches and campaigns of Trump and, in fact, many other politicians.

The 91-year-old Queen just showed us all yet again that her sharp sense of humour is still intact, maybe even getting sharper by the day.

At the time of writing, Trump was yet to respond to this royal bit of banter via his Twitter handle.