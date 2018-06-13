You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. World News

Quake with magnitude of 6.0 strikes off Indonesia's Sumatra - USGS

World Reuters Jun 13, 2018 07:06:03 IST

Quake with magnitude of 6.0 strikes off Indonesia's Sumatra - USGS

(Reuters) - An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.0 struck off the Indonesian island of Sumatra on Wednesday, the U.S. Geological Survey said, but there were no initial reports of damage or injury.

The shallow quake struck 246 km (152 miles) southwest of Padang on Sumatra, the USGS said. There was no immediate warning from the Hawaii-based Pacific Tsunami Warning Center.

The quake was later downgraded to 5.8 by the USGS.

(Reporting by Paul Tait; Editing by Sam Holmes)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.


Updated Date: Jun 13, 2018 07:06 AM

Also Watch

Watch: The true stories from Dharavi that inspired Rajinikanth's Kaala
  • Thursday, March 8, 2018 Watch: Cyrus Khan talks about Parkour, jumping across walls and why he hates sitting
  • Thursday, May 31, 2018 Unwind: India's basketball sensation Amjyot Singh has his eyes set on becoming an NBA regular
  • Monday, May 28, 2018 First Day First Showsha — Review of Solo: A Star Wars Story in 10 questions
  • Saturday, May 19, 2018 Social Media Star: Rajkummar Rao and Bhuvan Bam open up about selfie culture, online trolls

Also See






Social Media Star: Karan Johar and Mallika Dua talk about trolls, airport looks and beauty apps



Top Stories




Cricket Scores