Quake with magnitude of 6.0 strikes off Indonesia's Sumatra - USGS

(Reuters) - An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.0 struck off the Indonesian island of Sumatra on Wednesday, the U.S. Geological Survey said, but there were no initial reports of damage or injury.

The shallow quake struck 246 km (152 miles) southwest of Padang on Sumatra, the USGS said. There was no immediate warning from the Hawaii-based Pacific Tsunami Warning Center.

The quake was later downgraded to 5.8 by the USGS.

(Reporting by Paul Tait; Editing by Sam Holmes)

