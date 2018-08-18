Quake rattles southern Costa Rica, Panama; no damage reported

SAN JOSE (Reuters) - A magnitude 6.0 quake struck southern Costa Rica on Friday, close to the border with Panama, the U.S. Geological Survey said, but there were no immediate reports of damages in the two Central American countries.
The quake's epicentre was 19 km (11.7 miles) north of the town of Golfito, the country's southernmost port and a surfing destination. The largest nearby city was David in Panama, some 87 km (54 miles) southwest.
A spokesman for firefighters in Costa Rica said there were only reports of minor damages from fallen objects in homes and businesses near the epicentre.
Jose Donderis, the head of Panama's civil protection agency, said there were no reports of any damage or injuries in the border area.
The earthquake, initially reported as a magnitude 6.2 but then downgraded, was very shallow, only 19 km (11.8 miles) below the Earth's surface, which would have amplified its effect.
It was followed by a 4.9 magnitude aftershock half an hour later in the same location.
A magnitude 6.0 quake is considered strong and capable of causing severe damage.
(Reporting by Alvaro Murillo; Additional reporting by Sandra Maler in Washington and Elida Moreno in Panama City; Editing by Toni Reinhold and Sandra Maler)
This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.
Updated Date: Aug 18, 2018 06:05 AM
Also Watch
Social Media Star: India’s top lifestyle bloggers share their trade secrets on the latest episode
-
Friday, July 27, 2018
First Day First Showsha — Reviewing Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible - Fallout in 10 questions
-
Friday, August 10, 2018
It's a Wrap: Fanney Khan stars Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pihu Sand in conversation with Parul Sharma
-
Wednesday, August 15, 2018
Partition's real cost: Sonam Kalra revisits accounts of separation, loss in a spellbinding performance
-
Monday, August 13, 2018
Asian Games 2018: How Indian women's hockey team moved on from heartbreak at London World Cup
-
Friday, July 27, 2018 First Day First Showsha — Reviewing Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible - Fallout in 10 questions
-
Friday, August 10, 2018 It's a Wrap: Fanney Khan stars Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pihu Sand in conversation with Parul Sharma
-
Wednesday, August 15, 2018 Partition's real cost: Sonam Kalra revisits accounts of separation, loss in a spellbinding performance
-
Monday, August 13, 2018 Asian Games 2018: How Indian women's hockey team moved on from heartbreak at London World Cup