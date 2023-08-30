World

Quad foreign ministers to meet on sidelines of UNGA in New York next month

The Quad, comprising India, the US, Japan and Australia, has been focusing on practical cooperation to ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific in the backdrop of China’s increasing military muscle-flexing in the Indo-Pacific region

FP Staff Last Updated:August 30, 2023 21:33:47 IST
Quad foreign ministers to meet on sidelines of UNGA in New York next month

The Quad foreign ministers are expected to deliberate on ways to further boost cooperation in the Indo-Pacific under the framework of the coalition when they meet in September. File Photo.

The foreign ministers of the Quad member countries are likely to meet on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York in September with a focus on expanding overall cooperation in the Indo-Pacific, people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

The Quad, comprising India, the US, Japan and Australia, has been focusing on practical cooperation to ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific in the backdrop of China’s increasing military muscle-flexing in the Indo-Pacific region.

The Quad foreign ministers are expected to deliberate on ways to further boost cooperation in the Indo-Pacific under the framework of the coalition, the people cited above said.

Related Articles

All

All 23 US marines accounted for after deadly Australia crash

All

US, South Korea and Japan to deepen military, economic ties at Camp David summit

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong and his Japanese counterpart Yoshimasa Hayashi last held talks in India in March.

In the meeting, they reaffirmed the grouping’s commitment for a free and open Indo-Pacific and said it strongly supports the rule of law, sovereignty, territorial integrity and peaceful settlement of disputes.

The ministers also vowed to work closely to align and complement Quad’s agenda with Japan’s presidency of the G7, India’s presidency of the G20 and the United States’ APEC (Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation) “host year” in 2023.

Published on: August 30, 2023 21:33:47 IST

TAGS:

also read

Head of Japan coalition partner postpones China visit at China's request
World

Head of Japan coalition partner postpones China visit at China's request

From August 28 to 30, Natsuo Yamaguchi intended to travel to China in order to meet with President Xi Jinping and deliver a personal letter from Prime Minister Fumio Kishida

Japanese PM Kishida calls on North Korea to abort satellite launch
World

Japanese PM Kishida calls on North Korea to abort satellite launch

Kishida asked North Korea to halt a planned satellite launch, less than three months after a failed effort saw a military satellite plunge into the sea

Japan suspends launch of H-IIA rocket carrying moon lander due to bad weather
World

Japan suspends launch of H-IIA rocket carrying moon lander due to bad weather

Despite the H-IIA rocket being Japan's primary launch vehicle with an impressive 98 per cent success rate, unfavorable wind conditions in the upper atmosphere led to the decision to halt the launch less than half an hour before the originally planned liftoff