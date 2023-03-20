Quad 2.0: In latest move against China and Russia, Canada proposes alliance with Japan, South Korea, US 

New Delhi: As part of efforts to counter China and Russia, Canada has proposed creating a quadrilateral cooperation framework with Japan, South Korea and the United States.

Canada conveyed the idea directly to Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida when he visited Ottawa in January, The Japan Times quoted sources as saying, adding that it believes the expansion of the existing trilateral mechanism involving the United States and its key Asian allies will help boost ties among countries belonging to the liberal democratic camp in the Pacific Rim region.

U.S. diplomats said Washington favours Ottawa’s plan to deepen cooperation with Tokyo and Seoul, whose bilateral ties have been quickly improving in recent weeks, it said.

In early March, South Korea unveiled a plan to end a long-standing dispute with Japan over wartime labour issues, raising hopes for better ties between the two U.S. allies and broader trilateral collaboration, especially in the area of defence, as North Korea also remains a security challenge.

The proposed move is taken following the Quad partnership of Indo-Pacific democracies formed by Australia, India, Japan and the United States to China’s growing influence in the region.

Like the Quad countries, Canada wishes to promote universal values such as democracy, the rule of law and human rights, and tackle climate change and other global issues, by working closely with Japan, South Korea and the United States, The Japan Times quoted sources as saying.

Canada, Japan and the United States are members of the Group of Seven. Kishida will host this year’s summit of the group of major democratic economies in May in Hiroshima, with the Japanese government inviting South Korea’s Yoon as a guest to the discussions.

However, Japan has told the Canadian government that it would take time to realize the concept, if at all, according to the sources.

Relations between Canada and China have been frosty since the detention of Huawei Technologies’ chief financial officer in late 2018 in Vancouver on a U.S. warrant for bank fraud, and Beijing’s subsequent arrest of two Canadians on espionage allegations.

Canada announced a new Indo-Pacific strategy in November last year in which it characterized China as an “increasingly disruptive global power.”

China’s expansionist moves in the Indo-Pacific region have propelled in no small measure the tightening embrace between India and Australia. The ties between various anti-China blocs have gathered further momentum to counter the growing concern of Chi9na in the region.

The momentum for rapprochement became more evident after Japan and South Korea agreed to resume regular visits between their leaders and take steps to resolve a trade dispute during a long-awaited summit earlier this month.

Japan’s prime minister called their meeting a “big step” to rebuilding the two nations’ security and economic ties as they try to overcome a century of difficult history.

The summit could revise the strategic map of northeast Asia. The two U.S. allies, who have long often been at odds over their history, are seeking to form a united front, driven by shared concerns about a restive North Korea and a more powerful China.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol both stressed the importance of improved ties as they had opened the summit, hours after a North Korean missile launch and encounters between Japanese and Chinese vessels in disputed waters.

With inputs from agencies.

