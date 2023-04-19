Qatar accuses jailed former Indian Navy officers of spying on secret submarine programme

New Delhi: Eight former members of the Indian Navy are currently being tried in Qatar on charges of spying on the covert project the oil-rich country had to acquire high-tech submarines produced in Italy that were difficult for enemies to detect.

Intelligence sources were quoted as saying by the media that the next hearing is planned for May and that legal action against the eight former Indian Navy officers had started on March 29.

Qatar will become the first Arab nation to deploy underwater vehicles when two submarines built by the Trieste-based shipbuilding company Fincantieri SpA are delivered in 2021. As part of a significant naval buildup, Qatar had also placed orders for four corvettes and a helicopter carrier.

“We’ve tried hard to convince our counterparts in Doha that India and its nationals were not involved in hostile intelligence operations against the emirate,” an intelligence officer was quoted as saying by ‘ThePrint’.

“But the Qataris are insisting that intelligence on their submarine programme was passed on to Israel,” he added.

The officer further claimed that Qatar State Security, the country’s intelligence service, claimed to have intercepted electronic communications proving that the navy officers were spying on the submarine programme. He continued by saying that India has not received the alleged proof.

Along with fellow officers Navtej Singh Gill, Birendra Kumar Verma, Sugunakar Pakala, Sanjeev Gupta, Amit Nagpal, Saurab Vasisht, and Ragesh Gopakumar, former naval commander Purnendu Tiwari has been imprisoned since September of last year. Tiwari received the Pravasi Bharatiya Samman in 2019 for his services to India. The men were hired to assist the Qatar navy with its training needs.

According to public archives, at least one of the previous officers had experience with submarine projects. According to his LinkedIn page, Sugunakar served as the additional general manager in charge of submarine repairs at Hindustan Shipyard in Visakhapatnam from 2016 to 2018.

At the defence consulting firm Dahra Global Technologies & Consulting Services, Tiwari served as managing director. Following the arrests, Khamis al-Ajmi, the CEO of Dahra Global and a former member of the Omani air force, was temporarily imprisoned before being let go. According to sources, the company has started operations in Doha and has kept certain employees who are Indian citizens.

MEA reaction

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has stated that India has obtained consular access to the men in December of last year.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) had said in a statement earlier this month that the Indian government “attaches high priority to the matter and remains engaged with the Qatari authorities regarding the case”.

“Let’s see…now that the legal process is underway, we’ll keep a close watch on that,” MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi had said, adding that the charges had not been placed in open court so far.

