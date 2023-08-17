Putin's 'secret keeper' general gets Leukemia in jail; dies 2 days later

A Russian military leader who held key information about Vladimir Putin’s lavish Black Sea palace worth a staggering $1 billion has died under mysterious circumstances while in custody.

General Gennady Lopyrev, aged 69, had his life cut short while imprisoned, after being informed by medical professionals on Monday, August 14, that he had an undiscovered form of leukemia, which left him struggling for breath.

Lopyrev had recently become eligible for release on parole, prompting speculations that his demise might be linked to foul play, possibly involving poisoning.

He had a prominent role within the Federal Protection Service (FSO) and played a crucial role in supervising the development of Putin’s extravagant Gelendzhik Palace, perched on a cliff by the Black Sea.

Reports suggest that substantial state funds were allocated for the construction of this sprawling estate.

Back in 2017, he faced incarceration following charges of bribery and unauthorized possession of ammunition, as ruled by a military court.

Lopyrev persistently denied these allegations.

His responsibilities extended beyond the Gelendzhik Palace; he also oversaw the construction of another Putin residence named Bocharov Ruchei in the city of Sochi.

Before his arrest, he held a position of close proximity to Putin’s inner circle, even appearing in photographs alongside the leader and former British Prime Minister Tony Blair back in 2002.

Some experts and observers have questioned the timing of his arrest and subsequent imprisonment, suspecting a deliberate attempt to remove him from the equation. They propose that the charges might have served as a convenient tool for this purpose.

According to information from the Telegram Channel VChK-OGPU, Lopyrev appeared in good health on Sunday, when he conversed with his son Alexander. However, by the following Monday, he was grappling with severe breathing difficulties and a hoarse voice.

The channel drew parallels between his symptoms and those experienced by Alexei Navalny, a victim of Novichok poisoning, noting that Lopyrev “could not breathe and had a hoarse voice.”

Following these alarming developments, Lopyrev was transferred from penal colony number 3 in the Ryazan region to two separate hospitals.

In a phone call with his son, he shared, “I was taken to Skopin [hospital] first, and they found nothing conclusive. Now they brought me to Ryazan regional hospital, and said I had leukemia.”

In response, his son questioned the sudden onset of leukemia, asking, “But isn’t leukemia a form of cancer? Can it really develop in just two days?”

Expressing bewilderment at the rapid turn of events, his son added, “I also spoke to the head of their medical unit, who confirmed that his heart check was normal and his lungs were clear. It’s hard to ascertain what exactly transpired. We were preparing to apply for his parole, as it was the appropriate time… It’s all very perplexing and far too swift.”

His son recalled their last interactions, sharing, “Everything was fine on Sunday. We had a chat using a payphone, and he didn’t express any concerns about his health. He sounded lively, discussing his usual sports activities like gymnastics and stretching. He walked 15 kilometers each day. But on Monday, he called with a hoarse voice, attributing it to a possible cold… By Monday evening… he phoned from the Ryazan hospital, describing feeling extremely unwell. He struggled to breathe, and his voice remained hoarse…”

Viktor Boborykin, chairman of the Public Monitoring Commission, asserted that there seemed to be “nothing suspicious” surrounding Lopyrev’s passing.

In the past, Lopyrev had been identified by Alexei Navalny as possessing knowledge about the funding of Gelendzhik Palace and being responsible for its execution.

Despite opposition claims, the Kremlin has consistently denied that the palace was constructed for Putin’s use.