Putin's big confession: Russia doesn’t have enough weapons to fight Ukraine’s counteroffensive

As Russia braces up to battle Ukraine’s counteroffensive, President Vladimir Putin has made an alarming revelation that his armed forces are running out of weapons and military hardware needed to win the war.

“During the course of the special military operation, it has become clear that there are shortages of many things – precision-guided munitions, communication equipment, aircraft, drones and so on,” Putin acknowledged at a meeting of pro-war bloggers in the Kremlin on Tuesday.

“We have them (weapons), but unfortunately we don’t have enough of them,” he said.

Putin also said that Russian troops are in dire need of drones, modern anti-tank weapons and modern tanks.

Russian military needs mordernise weapons

Putin, last week, admitted that the Russian military needs to modernise its weapons if it is to win the battle in Ukraine.

“We do not yet have enough modern arms, but the defence industry and the military-industrial complex are developing rapidly and, I am sure, all the challenges facing our defence industry will definitely be met. We are intensively building up production of modern weapons,” Putin said in a statement posted on the website of Kremlin on Friday.

He also admitted that the Ukrainian offensive had begun and Russian forces were successfully resisting it.

The Russian President further said it was due to “the right command of the troops and the high effectiveness of Russian weapons, especially modern weapons.”

Weapon shortages hampering Russia’s full-scale invasion

As per reports, Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine have been hampered due to shortages of precision-guided munitions which is preventing the troops from striking strategic targets at a distance.

According to a report by Politico, Russian forces have unleashed barrages of poorly navigated drones, such as the Iranian-made Shahed-129, and have even resorted to using naval missiles to attack residential buildings.

Why Russia isn’t manufacturing modern weapons?

In April, a report released by Center for Strategic and International Studies founded that sanctions imposed on Russia by the US and other Western nations have been preventing the country from bringing in the components needed to manufacture advanced weaponry.

“While the quality of the military equipment used by the Ukrainian army continues to improve thanks to the Western aid, the quality of Russia’s weapons continues to degrade,” the report stated.

Meanwhile, Ukraine has in the recent weeks received some of modern weapons including a tranche of Western tanks – British Challenger 2 and German Leopard 2.

With inputs from agencies

