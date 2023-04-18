Putin visits military headquarters in Ukraine's Kherson and Luhansk, says Kremlin

New Delhi: Russian President Vladimir Putin has visited the military headquarters in the eastern regions of Ukraine, which are partly occupied by Russia. This is Putin’s second visit to the region in the last few months.

According to a report in Al-Jazeera, Putin attended a military command meeting in the southern Kherson region, the Kremlin said on Tuesday, and heard reports on the situation there and in the Zaporizhia region from commanders of the airborne forces and the “Dnieper” army group as well as other senior officers.

A video released by the Kremlin early on Tuesday showed Putin visiting the command post for Russian forces in the southern Kherson region. It showed Putin receiving reports from the top military brass.

He then moved by helicopter to the headquarters of the Russian National Guard in the Luhansk region to hear reports about the situation there.

Russia took the Kherson and Luhansk regions into its fold along with the Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia regions in September in a move that was rejected by most of the world as illegal annexation.

It was impossible to independently verify the footage released by the Kremlin. The trip marked a second visit by Putin to the areas that Russia occupied in Ukraine in as many months.

