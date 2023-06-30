Putin takes cue from PM Modi’s ‘Make-in-India’ model, urges Russian companies to follow

Russian President Vladimir Putin is drawing inspiration from his “great friend” Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Make in India’ concept and has asked companies in his country, hit by US-led West sanctions, to consider “making own products” for the development of domestic businesses.

Appreciating PM Modi, Putin said: “Our friends in India and our great friend, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, launched the ‘Make in India’ initiative several years ago. It has had a truly impressive effect on the Indian economy.”

Emulate PM Modi’s ‘Make in India’ concept

Speaking at a forum in Moscow organised by Russia’s Agency for Strategic Initiatives, Putin said, “It would do no harm to emulate what is working well, even if it was not us but our friends who created it.”

Putin mulling ‘Make-in-Russia’?

Crediting PM Modi for creating an effective model to develop and promote local manufacturing and woo foreign investors, Putin stressed upon the need to think about making Russian products “more convenient and functional, with a modern look and properties”.

“Industrial and product design should become an important resource for the development of domestic business, the Russian president said.

On his recent visit in New Delhi, Russian Ambassador Denis Alipov said the “special Russia-India strategic partnership” has shown strength and is “growing stronger as ever”.

“There have been lies about Russia on a daily basis and on a global scale. Efforts are being made to disrupt Russia – India relations,” Alipov said during the state reception hosted in Delhi that was dedicated to the National Day of the Russian Federation.

‘Make in India’ initiative was launched by PM Modi in September 2014 as part of a wider set of nation-building initiatives. It targets on 25 industry sector, including automobiles, textiles, pharmaceuticals, electronics and renewable energy, and was devised to transform India into a global design and manufacturing hub.

