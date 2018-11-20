Putin says Russia will retaliate if U.S. quits nuclear arms control treaty: agencies

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday the Kremlin would retaliate if the United States withdrew from the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces treaty, Russian news agencies reported.

Putin discussed possible Russian retaliation with top Russian Defence Ministry officials and added that the Kremlin was ready to discuss the INF treaty with Washington.

(Reporting by Maxim Rodionov, Editing by William Maclean)

