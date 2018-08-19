Putin says everything must be done for refugees to return to Syria

MESEBERG, Germany (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Saturday that everything must be done for Syrian refugees to return to their conflict-torn country.
Speaking ahead of talks with German Chancellor Angela Merkel outside Berlin, Putin said that Syria needed assistance to rebuild and to ensure that refugees who had fled the country could safely return to their homes.
(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Writing by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber; Editing by Andrew Osborn)
Updated Date: Aug 19, 2018 00:06 AM
