Putin reviews show of Russian naval might

In his hometown of St. Petersburg on Sunday, President Vladimir Putin reviewed a parade of warships and nuclear submarines and declared that the Russian Navy will be receiving 30 new ships this year.

During Russia’s annual Navy Day celebration, which takes place in the Gulf of Finland and on the River Neva in St. Petersburg, 45 ships, submarines, and other vessels participated. The Kremlin reported that 3,000 members of the navy also took part in a march on land.

Before speaking, Putin examined a few of the ships from a launch boat on the Neva while being joined by the defence minister, Sergei Shoigu, and the commander of the Navy, Admiral Nikolai Yevmenov.

“Today, Russia is confidently implementing the large-scale tasks of our national maritime policy and is consistently building up the strength of our Navy,” said Putin. “This year alone, 30 ships of different classes are being added to the fleet,” he said.

Regarding what Russia refers to as its “special military operation” in Ukraine, he said nothing significant.

According to the Kremlin, officials from five additional African nations and four African heads of state attended the ceremony on Sunday.

They were called following a summit between Russia and Africa in St. Petersburg that ended on Friday and during which participants talked about food supply and prospective peace negotiations with Ukraine.

(With agency inputs)