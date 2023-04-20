Putin or not Putin? Ukraine says Russian president’s double travelled to Kherson, Luhansk

Kyiv: “That wasn’t the real Putin,” said Ukraine, claiming that it was the Russian President’s doppelganger instead, who recently travelled to Ukraine’s Kherson and Luhansk regions partly held by Russia.

“Well, first of all, Putin was not there. This is a well-known fact,” Ukraine’s National Security Council Secretary Olexiy Danilov said.

‘There was no Putin here’

“In order to communicate with the real Putin, you need to self-isolate for 10 to 14 days. There was no Putin there. There was an ordinary double, of which he has more than one. This is also a well-known fact,” Danilov said.

Danilov stated that Putin is “a frightened person”, and it is simply impossible to think that he could come in such a way.

In a statement released on Tuesday, the Kremlin said that Russian President Vladimir Putin travelled again to the war zone in Ukraine and met Russian troops as well as high-ranking officers.

It was one of the rare trips by Putin, although he made a surprise visit to the city of Mariupol, the war zone, in March this year.

Putin ‘a frightened man’

Danilov also called Putin a “frightened man” and claimed that the reason for which he had decided to visit the war zone was simply impossible.

He also said that the visit of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who had visited the contested eastern town of Avdiivka on Tuesday, was “the exact opposite” of his Russian counterpart as he has repeatedly visited the war zone.

“That’s the difference with bunker grandpa Putin, who will soon be scared of himself,” Danilov alleged.

Putin visits occupied Ukraine

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Putin, on Monday (17 April) took a helicopter to the command post of Russian forces in southern Ukraine’s Kherson province. He then flew to headquarters of the Russian National Guard in Luhansk province, in the country’s east.

Also Read: Putin visits military headquarters in Ukraine’s Kherson and Luhansk, says Kremlin

Video shared showed the Russian President donned a dark suit and attended briefings with his military brass on both of his stops.

