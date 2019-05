Putin, Merkel and Macron discuss Ukraine in phone call - Kremlin

MOSCOW (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin discussed the conflict in eastern Ukraine with German Chancellor Angela Merkel and France's Emmanuel Macron in a phone call on Tuesday, the Kremlin said.

The Kremlin said the call focused in part on the change of leadership in Kiev after Volodymyr Zelenskiy was elected president last month.

Germany, France, Ukraine and Russia have held four-way talks in a bid to resolve the conflict in eastern Ukraine between government forces and Russian-backed separatists that has killed 13,000 people since 2014.

(Reporting by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber; Editing by Angus MacSwan)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.