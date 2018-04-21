You are here:
Putin congratulates Cuba's new president on his election - Kremlin

Apr 21, 2018

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia's President Vladimir Putin, spoke with Cuba's new President Miguel Diaz-Canel and ex-president Raul Castro over the phone on Friday, the Kremlin said on its website.

Putin congratulated Diaz-Canel on his election and his birthday and said Russia was ready to help the Cuban leadership modernise its economy, according to the Kremlin.

(Reporting by Maria Tsvetkova; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

