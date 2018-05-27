You are here:
Putin, after meeting Japan's Abe, calls for restraint on North Korea

World Reuters May 27, 2018 00:05:54 IST

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin on Saturday called on all sides involved in the situation around North Korea to show restraint, while Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said it was vital Pyongyang completely shed itself of all nuclear weapons.

The two men made the comments at a news conference in Moscow after discussing North Korea and other geopolitical issues.

(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin and Maria Kiselyova; Writing by Andrew Osborn; Editing by Toby Chopra)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.


Updated Date: May 27, 2018 00:05 AM

