Putin, after meeting Japan's Abe, calls for restraint on North Korea

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin on Saturday called on all sides involved in the situation around North Korea to show restraint, while Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said it was vital Pyongyang completely shed itself of all nuclear weapons.

The two men made the comments at a news conference in Moscow after discussing North Korea and other geopolitical issues.

