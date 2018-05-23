You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. World News

Pulitzer Prize-winning American novelist Philip Roth, known for the book American Pastoral, dies at 85

World FP Staff May 23, 2018 09:43:29 IST

The celebrated American novelist Philip Roth, who won the Pulitzer Prize in 1998 for his seminal work American Pastoral, breathed his last on 22 May; he was aged 85.

His death was confirmed by one of his close friends, Judith Thurman, reports The New York Times. His biographer Blake Bailey also tweeted, confirming the news of his demise.

In his illustrious career as a writer, Roth had won numerous accoladed and awards including a Pulitzer Prize, the Man Booker International Prize, two National Book Awards, two National Book Critics Circle awards and three PEN/Faulkner Awards.

Some of his most well-known books include Portnoy's Complaint, American Pastoral and Goodbye, Columbus.

While writing about Roth's works, Claudia Roth Pierpont of The New Yorker mentions, "Of all the subjects that Philip Roth has tackled in his career — the Jewish family, sex, American ideals, the betrayal of American ideals, political zealotry, personal identity, the list could go on and on — none have proved as inexhaustible as the human body (usually male) in its strength, its frailty, and its often ridiculous need. Over the years, the subject has undergone as many complications and elaborations as the author’s body of work."

His last novel, titled Nemesis, was published in 2010, after which he took retirement from writing.


Updated Date: May 23, 2018 09:43 AM

Also Watch

IPL 2018: Royal Challengers Bangalore eye revival against Chennai Super Kings as 'Cauvery Derby' comes back to life
  • Thursday, April 26, 2018 In the Kanjarbhat community, a campaign against 'virginity tests' is slowly gaining ground
  • Tuesday, April 24, 2018 It's A Wrap: Beyond the Clouds stars Ishaan Khatter, Malavika Mohanan in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Monday, April 9, 2018 48 hours with Huawei P20 Pro: Triple camera offering is set to redefine smartphone imaging
  • Monday, April 16, 2018 Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore interview: Sports can't be anyone's fiefdom, we need an ecosystem to nurture raw talent

Also See






Social Media Star: Rajkummar Rao and Bhuvan Bham open up about selfie culture, online trolls



Top Stories




Cricket Scores