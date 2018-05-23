Pulitzer Prize-winning American novelist Philip Roth, known for the book American Pastoral, dies at 85

The celebrated American novelist Philip Roth, who won the Pulitzer Prize in 1998 for his seminal work American Pastoral, breathed his last on 22 May; he was aged 85.

His death was confirmed by one of his close friends, Judith Thurman, reports The New York Times. His biographer Blake Bailey also tweeted, confirming the news of his demise.

Philip Roth died tonight, surrounded by lifelong friends who loved him dearly. A darling man and our greatest living writer. pic.twitter.com/v01QkXi7wD — Blake Bailey (@BlakeBaileyOn) May 23, 2018

In his illustrious career as a writer, Roth had won numerous accoladed and awards including a Pulitzer Prize, the Man Booker International Prize, two National Book Awards, two National Book Critics Circle awards and three PEN/Faulkner Awards.

Some of his most well-known books include Portnoy's Complaint, American Pastoral and Goodbye, Columbus.

While writing about Roth's works, Claudia Roth Pierpont of The New Yorker mentions, "Of all the subjects that Philip Roth has tackled in his career — the Jewish family, sex, American ideals, the betrayal of American ideals, political zealotry, personal identity, the list could go on and on — none have proved as inexhaustible as the human body (usually male) in its strength, its frailty, and its often ridiculous need. Over the years, the subject has undergone as many complications and elaborations as the author’s body of work."

His last novel, titled Nemesis, was published in 2010, after which he took retirement from writing.