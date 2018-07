BAGHDAD (Reuters) - Protesters stormed the airport in the Iraqi city of Najaf on Friday, halting air traffic, a Reuters witness said.

Earlier in the day, protesters took to the streets of the oil city of Basra for a fifth straight day and blocked access to the commodities port of Umm Qasr.

(Reporting by Reuters television; Writing by Michael Georgy)

