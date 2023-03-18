Protective bail for former Pakistan PM Imran Khan in 8 terrorism cases, one civil case
A two-judge LHC bench granted Imran protective bail in the terrorism cases registered in Lahore till March 27. For the cases in Islamabad, he was granted protective bail till March 24.
Lahore: In a major relief to embattled Imran Khan, a top Pakistani court here granted protective bail to the former prime minister on Friday in eight terrorism cases and a civil case after he appeared before the court, hours after another court suspended non-bailable arrest warrants against him till March 18 in a corruption case.
Out of the eight terrorism cases, five were registered in Islamabad — including two for vandalism at the Islamabad Judicial Complex and high court — and three in Lahore — including two for violence on March 8 and obstructing police from arresting Imran in the Zaman Park operation, Down reported.
A two-judge LHC bench granted Imran protective bail in the terrorism cases registered in Lahore till March 27. For the cases in Islamabad, he was granted protective bail till March 24.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Imran Khan's media cell ensures his message is disseminated to the world
With an on-and-off ban on Imran Khan's speeches and press conferences by the government back home, Khan's savvy media cell kicked into action, ensuring that his message is disseminated to the world via international media hubs.
Imran Khan to lead 'historic' power show at Minar-e-Pakistan on 19 March
The PTI chief urged people to come out for 'accountability of the thieves' and said, 'We all have to struggle together'
Imran Khan escaped to neighbour's house to evade arrest: Pakistan Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah
Sanaullah's statement comes after Islamabad Police on Sunday arrived in Lahore to arrest Imran Khan. However, the law enforcement officers returned without an arrest as the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf told them that he "wasn't home,"