Protective bail for former Pakistan PM Imran Khan in 8 terrorism cases, one civil case

Lahore: In a major relief to embattled Imran Khan, a top Pakistani court here granted protective bail to the former prime minister on Friday in eight terrorism cases and a civil case after he appeared before the court, hours after another court suspended non-bailable arrest warrants against him till March 18 in a corruption case.

Out of the eight terrorism cases, five were registered in Islamabad — including two for vandalism at the Islamabad Judicial Complex and high court — and three in Lahore — including two for violence on March 8 and obstructing police from arresting Imran in the Zaman Park operation, Down reported.

A two-judge LHC bench granted Imran protective bail in the terrorism cases registered in Lahore till March 27. For the cases in Islamabad, he was granted protective bail till March 24.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.