Prosecutors subpoena Trump inaugural committee for documents - WSJ

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Lawyers for President Donald Trump's inaugural committee on Monday received a subpoena for documents from the Manhattan U.S. Attorney's Office, which is investigating the committee, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

(Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Sandra Maler)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Firstpost is now on WhatsApp. For the latest analysis, commentary and news updates, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Firstpost.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.