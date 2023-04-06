'Promote Peace and Dialogue': Xi on China's policy on Ukraine
In a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in Beijing, Xi said China-EU ties are not targeted at, dependent on, or controlled by any third party.
Beijing: Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday said that his country’s top priority is to encourage a ceasefire and to end the war between Russia and Ukraine.
China’s policy on Ukraine can be summed up in one sentence – “promote peace and dialogue”, state media quoted Jinping as saying.
Earlier on the day in a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in Beijing, Xi said China-EU ties are not targeted at, dependent on, or controlled by any third party, according to state broadcaster CCTV.
Xi said the visit by President Macron will inject new momentum and bring new vitality to China-Europe relations.
