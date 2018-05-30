You are here:
Prominent Russian journalist shot dead in Kiev: police

World Reuters May 30, 2018 01:06:11 IST

KIEV (Reuters) - Prominent Russian journalist Arkady Babchenko was shot in Kiev and died of his wounds in an ambulance, Ukrainian police said.

A woman had phoned medical services saying she had found her husband in his blood in their home, police said, adding they suspected the murder was due to Babchenko's professional activities.

Babchenko was one of Russia's best-known war correspondents but had left Russia fearing for his life.

(Reporting by Natalia Zinets; writing by Matthias Williams; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.


Updated Date: May 30, 2018 01:06 AM

