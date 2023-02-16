A professor’s blunder has left the internet in splits. Professor Joseph Mullins went on waiting for his students to show up. Disappointed that no one came to his class, he emailed his students about the situation. Later, he realised that it was he who had committed a mistake as his students mailed him that he was probably waiting for them in the wrong class. Mullins then rushed to the correct class. Later on, he dropped a message on social media regarding his blunder. “Today, nobody showed up to my 8.15am class. 0 students of about 40. Sitting in the empty room, I email them, trying to disguise my hurt feelings. 2 mins later, I get a reply: “Professor, we think you might be in the wrong room.” So anyway off I go to live in a hole forever,” he wrote.

Have a look at this tweet here:

Today, nobody showed up to my 8.15am class. 0 students of about 40. Sitting in the empty room, I email them, trying to disguise my hurt feelings. 2 mins later, I get a reply: “Professor, we think you might be in the wrong room.” So anyway off I go to live in a hole forever. — Joseph Mullins (@josephmullins) February 14, 2023

In a follow up tweet, Mullins wrote that his wife really wanted him to mention that he was sleep deprived when he mailed his students as he woke up at 4 AM to play Dungeons and Dragons with his friends in Australia.

My wife really wants me to mention that I was sleep deprived because I got up at 4am to play Dungeons and Dragons with my friends in Australia. — Joseph Mullins (@josephmullins) February 15, 2023

He then added another tweet, joking that his wife is “absolutely roasting him” in every group chat for his “decidedly not chill reaction to this blowing up.”

And yes she is also absolutely roasting me in every group chat about my decidedly not chill reaction to this blowing up. — Joseph Mullins (@josephmullins) February 15, 2023

The tweets received a wide range of reactions in the comment section. A user sarcastically wrote, “How many were in the right room?”

How many were in the right room?! — Mariacristina De Nardi (@M_De_Nardi) February 15, 2023

To this, Mullins replied that an impressive number of students showed up and waited.

An impressive number actually! They waited almost 15 mins for econometrics. — Joseph Mullins (@josephmullins) February 15, 2023

An account wrote, “Bring donuts next class.”

Bring donuts next class — Irene Adler (@IreneAdlerCal) February 15, 2023

Another person quipped that since Mullins was the professor the correct classroom was the one he was in.

You’re looking at it all wrong. You’re the Professor, so the correct classroom is the one you’re in. — Heathen in Chaos (@Chaotic_Heathen) February 15, 2023

People found the post funny and thanked Mullins for sharing this.

Some much needed humor. Thank you for sharing this and cheers to your students. — TJHSST (@TJHSSTParents) February 15, 2023

Some individuals confirmed that they had a similar experience.

We’ve all been there — Daily Bravo (@dailybravomail) February 15, 2023

People said that this tweet made them laugh.

It made me laugh out loud !!! — Professor Webb (@dinjiifashion) February 15, 2023

People sympathised a lot with Joseph Mullins and appreciated that he shared his experience. What are your thoughts on this story?

