Football world cup 2018

associate sponsors

Llyod
HDFC
You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. World News

Prime Minister Narendra Modi to inaugurate third AIIB annual meet in Mumbai today

World FP Staff Jun 26, 2018 04:49:53 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the third annual meeting of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) on 26 June in Mumbai. The meeting, spread across three venues - the NCPA, the Oberoi and the Trident --  will see those in charge discuss ways to fix the region's creaking infrastructure.

The Department of Economic Affairs under the finance ministry, the Centre and the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) will jointly host the two-day meeting.

The theme for this year's meeting is 'Mobilising Finance for Infrastructure: Innovation and Collaboration'. The event will see leaders from various organisations and government share ideas and experiences for creating a sustainable future via sound infrastructure investment, the finance ministry said in a statement.

Third annual meeting of Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank will be held on 25 and 26 June. Reuters

The third annual meeting of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank will be held on 25 and 26 June. Reuters.

This year will also see the roll out of the Asian Infrastructure Forum, which will gather infrastructure practitioners for a project-driven discourse, focused on matching innovative finance to critical infrastructure needs, reported the PTI .

Monsoon rains notwithstanding, the two-day meet will host policy makers, ministers from AIIB member countries, participants from partner institutions, the private sector and civil society. Moreover, experts from a range of fields will be present to lead discussions and share insights on addressing Asia's infrastructure gap in an environmentally and socially friendly manner, the statement said.

Apart from the prime minister, Finance Minister Piyush Goyal and Economic Affairs Secretary Subhash Chandra Garg will also be present during the course of the meeting .

The Mumbai meeting will provide a platform for several seminars that focus on topics including mobilising finance for infrastructure, gender and infrastructure, and connectivity within and beyond Asia,. There will also be 'Host Country Seminars' on topics including the sources and instruments of financing and new technology choices and alternatives, alongside a panel discussion with the chief ministers of various states, it added.

What is the AIIB?

The Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) is a multilateral development bank with a mission to improve social and economic outcomes in Asia and beyond. The bank commenced operations in January 2016 with 57 founding members and now has 86 approved members from around the world, according to its website.

India is the second-largest shareholder in the Beijing-headquartered lender and also the largest borrower, accounting for commitments to the tune of USD 1.2 billion of the overall USD 4.5-billion committed so far.

AIIB vs World Bank / ADB

The AIIB is the youngest of the three lenders. China-led AIIB is viewed as Asia's response to the West-dominated Asian Development Bank (ADB) and the World Bank (WB). The United States, which initially opposed the formation of the AIIB, is still not a member. However, its allies Canada, Germany, the UK, Australia and South Korea have joined the AIIB.

The three lenders operate in similar spaces. AIIB's motive is more or less self-explanatory. On the other hand, the ADB and the WB, founded in 1966 and 1945 respectively and tasked with reducing poverty, bankroll socio-economic development projects.

And, cooperation is their mantra. Since it was floated, the AIIB and the Manila-based ADB have co-financed four infrastructure projects -- in Bangladesh, Georgia, Pakistan and India, with cumulative loans amounting to over $700 million. Similarly, the AIIB and the Washington-headquartered WB have co-financed five projects -- a natural gas pipeline in Azerbaijan, power generation in Pakistan, and projects in Indonesia to improve dam safety, develop regional infrastructure and rebuild slums, reported Reuters.

With inputs from PTI and Reuters


Updated Date: Jun 26, 2018 04:49 AM

Also Watch

Firstpost Poetry Project: Aashna Iyer presents '7 Minutes'
  • Friday, June 15, 2018 FIFA World Cup 2018: A journey through the football Mecca of Kerala
  • Saturday, June 16, 2018 Social Media Star: Masaba Gupta, Pooja Dhingra discuss WhatsApp groups, unfollowing people and stalking profiles
  • Thursday, June 21, 2018 I Breathe: Natasha Noel's spoken word poetry on Yoga
  • Monday, June 4, 2018 It's A Wrap: Bhavesh Joshi Superhero makers Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane in conversation with Parul Sharma

Also See




No Live Matches

Group H - 24 Jun 2018, 08:30 PM
Japan
:
Senegal
Group H - 24 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Poland
:
Colombia
Group A - 25 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
Uruguay
:
Russia
Group A - 25 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
Saudi Arabia
:
Egypt
Group B - 25 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Spain
:
Morocco
Group B - 25 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
IR Iran
:
Portugal
Group C - 26 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
Australia
:
Peru
Group C - 26 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
Denmark
:
France
Group D - 26 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Nigeria
:
Argentina
Group D - 26 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Iceland
:
Croatia
Group F - 27 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
Korea Republic
:
Germany
Group F - 27 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
Mexico
:
Sweden
Group E - 27 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Serbia
:
Brazil
Group E - 27 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Switzerland
:
Costa Rica
Group H - 28 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
Japan
:
Poland
Group H - 28 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
Senegal
:
Colombia
Group G - 28 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Panama
:
Tunisia
Group G - 28 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
England
:
Belgium
- 30 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
1C
:
2D
- 30 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
1A
:
2B
- 01 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
1B
:
2A
- 01 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
1D
:
2C
- 02 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
1E
:
2F
- 02 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
1G
:
2H
- 03 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
1F
:
2E
- 03 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
1H
:
2G
- 06 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
W49
:
W50
- 06 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W53
:
W54
- 07 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
W55
:
W56
- 07 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W51
:
W52
- 10 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W57
:
W58
- 11 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W59
:
W60
- 14 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
L61
:
L62
- 15 Jul 2018, 08:30 PM
W61
:
W62



The Atta Boys | S01E09



Top Stories




Cricket Scores



{if $hideJSforEU != 'yes'} {/if}