Prigozhin kept his life, lost Wagner Group; he should be very careful around open windows in Belarus: Ex-CIA chief

Former director of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) of the US, David Petraeus, said Wagner Group chief Yevgeny Prigozhin might have saved his life after his call for rebellion to remove Russia’s defence minister, but has lost his mercenaries, since he “lost his nerve”.

Petraeus was speaking on CNN’s “State of the Union”. He added that Russian President Vladimir Putin fled Moscow.

“Prigozhin kept his life but lost his Wagner Group, and he should be very careful around open windows in his new surroundings in Belarus, where he’s going,” Petraeus said on the CNN programme.

“Clearly, Prigozhin lost his nerve. He was … within roughly two hours’ drive of the outskirts of Moscow, where they were starting to prepare defensive positions. This rebellion, although it had some applause along the way, didn’t appear to be generating the kind of support that he had hoped it would. And again, he decided to take the deal. He gave up this effort.”

“I think the government has been shaken. Putin has been shaken personally. This makes him more vulnerable, arguably, than he has at any time in his two-decade rule of the Russian Federation. Who knows where this could go now,” the former CIA director, also an ex-US General added.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.