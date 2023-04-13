Prices in Pakistan can't be controlled as Shehbaz Sharif govt gets funding from middlemen driving cost up

New Delhi: Pakistani political scientist and military analyst Hasan Askari hit out at the Shehbaz Sharif lead government. Askari said the ruling party gives democratic speeches but there is no democracy in the way it rules.

“The constitution is not being followed and prices can’t be controlled as government gets funding from middlemen driving up cost, “he added.

As skyrocketing inflation continues to burn holes in the pockets of Pakistanis, it has been revealed that around 90 per cent locals in cash-strapped Pakistan are nowadays preferring to eat at home and reduced their frequency of dining out.

This was revealed in a survey conducted by Gallup Pakistan — a research organisation. It found out that a whopping nine out of 10 people in Islamabad (89 per cent) have reduced their visits to hotels and restaurants, local media reported.

Instead, the majority of the respondents now prefer to enjoy food at home with their loved ones.

It was also revealed that just nine per cent people said that they go to hotels and restaurants as frequently as they did before as inflation has not impacted their dining habits in any significant way.

The shocking results of the survey sheds light on the impact of inflation on Pakistan’s food and hospitality industry, which may have to adjust its business strategies to remain competitive in the market.

As per reports, hotels and restaurants might have to think about offering affordable menu options and put focus on delivery services.

Rising Inflation

In a major setback for the Shehbaz Sharif-led Pakistani government, the consumer price inflation in Pakistan jumped to a record 35.37 per cent in March compared to the same period last year, as at least 16 people were killed in stampedes for food aid, Reuters reported.

The inflation number for the month of March eclipsed February’s 31.5 per cent, the statistics bureau said, as food, beverage and transport prices surged up to 50 per cent year-on-year.

