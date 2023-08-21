President Biden to visit devastated Maui community, reassure residents on rebuilding efforts
The catastrophic wildfires, which erupted on 8 August, inflicted unprecedented devastation upon Lahaina, incinerating over 2,200 homes and businesses and leaving a grim toll of death and destruction. As of Sunday, the death toll had tragically reached 114, with numerous individuals still unaccounted
In a significant display of support and empathy, President Joe Biden is set to visit the fire-ravaged community of Lahaina on Monday, offering reassurances to the people affected by the historically deadly wildfire that swept through the region earlier this month. The President’s visit aims to address the concerns of residents and provide insights into the federal government’s commitment to aiding in the recovery process.
Accompanied by the First Lady, Jill Biden, the President will engage with local officials, first responders, and victims during his trip to Lahaina, gaining a firsthand understanding of the extensive destruction left in the wake of the inferno. According to Deanne Criswell, the administrator of the US Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), President Biden’s presence is anticipated to convey the message that the federal government stands ready to support the community’s recovery efforts while allowing residents to rebuild according to their preferences.
The catastrophic wildfires, which erupted on 8 August, inflicted unprecedented devastation upon Lahaina, incinerating over 2,200 homes and businesses and leaving a grim toll of death and destruction. As of Sunday, the death toll had tragically reached 114, with numerous individuals still unaccounted for.
Related Articles
Speaking on CNN’s State of the Union, Criswell emphasized the President’s commitment to empowering the people of Maui, stating, “He’s going to be able to reassure the people of Maui that the federal government is there to support them but we’re doing it in a way that’s going to allow them to rebuild the way they want to rebuild.”
Criticism had arisen from Republican quarters due to the President’s initial delay in addressing the fires, although he did provide brief remarks shortly after the tragedy unfolded. Criswell revealed that she had been in direct communication with the President during this period, conveying the gravity of the situation and the necessary resources required to mitigate the crisis.
On Friday, President Biden authorized further federal support for Hawaii, underscoring the administration’s commitment to aiding the stricken state.
The cause of the fires remains undetermined, pending the results of an ongoing official investigation. Meanwhile, the painstaking process of identifying victims is underway, involving forensic experts dedicated to the challenging task of providing closure to families impacted by the disaster.
Hawaii’s Governor, Democrat Josh Green, highlighted the ongoing search efforts and the substantial progress made in accounting for individuals affected by the fires. Green cautioned that, due to the intensity of the flames, some remains may prove impossible to recover meaningfully, a heartrending reality that could leave some families without closure.
Furthermore, the Governor revealed that, following the Lahaina blaze, there have been subsequent smaller fires across various parts of Hawaii, indicative of the challenges posed by the evolving climate crisis and potential human error in emergency notifications.
As Maui grapples with the aftermath of the fire, another challenge looms on the horizon – the return of children to school. While efforts are underway to accommodate students in surrounding areas, the trauma of the disaster may hinder some from reentering the educational system.
Amid these hardships, Governor Green highlighted the importance of addressing the climate crisis, asserting, “Climate change is here. We are in the midst of it with a hotter planet and fiercer storms.”
With President Biden’s visit, the people of Lahaina find themselves at a critical juncture, as they not only seek to rebuild their homes and livelihoods but also confront the growing realities of a changing climate.
also read
Inside Camp David, where US presidents take a break or engage in world diplomacy
Joe Biden will host Japan’s Fumio Kishida and South Korea’s Yoon Suk Yeol at a crucial trilateral summit at Camp David. The retreat located in the woods of Maryland has long served not only as a holiday home for the US leader but also as the backdrop for meetings which have impacted the world
‘Economic Coercion’: US bans tech investments in China, miffed CCP warns of impact on global supply chains
The US has banned American companies from investing in Chinese tech businesses that have anything to do with semiconductors and microelectronics, quantum information technologies. China is very angry with this, saying it will impact global supply chains
9/11 masterminds may never get death penalty as US federal government reviewing new plea agreements
According to reports, a letter sent to several families, stated: "The Office of the Chief Prosecutor has been in negotiations and is considering entering into pre-trial agreements