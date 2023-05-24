Powerplay: 'India-Australia ties have entered T20 mode,' says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday used a “cricket diplomacy” to explain the deepening ties between India and Australia. “Our ties have entered the T20 mode!” said the Indian PM who is on a three-day visit to Australia.

Modi said talks with Australian PM Anthony Albanese were “comprehensive and wide-ranging.”

“This is our sixth meeting in the last one year, indicative of the warmth in the India-Australia friendship. In cricketing terminology- we are firmly in T-20 mode!”

Also during a joint press briefing with the Australian PM in Sydney, after bilateral discussions, PM Modi said: "I am visiting Australia within two months of the visit of my friend Prime Minister Albanese to India. This is our sixth meeting in the last one year. This reflects the depth of our comprehensive relations, convergence in our views and maturity of our ties. In the language of cricket, our ties have entered the T20 mode."

PM Modi invites Australian PM for cricket World Cup in India

Modi has invited PM Albanese and all Australian cricket fans to India for the Cricket World Cup in India.

The 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup will be hosted by India for the first time in its entirety. It is likely to be held between 5 October and 19 November, with the final match to be at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, which is the world's largest cricket stadium.

PM Modi has also asked the Australian leader to take part in Diwali celebrations in India, saying "You will get to see the grand Diwali celebration."

"I invite PM Anthony Albanese and all Australian cricket fans to India for the Cricket World Cup this year. At that time, you will also get to see the grand Diwali celebration in India," said PM Modi.

Both the leaders discussed the strength of the bilateral trade, investment and business relationship and reiterated their shared ambition for an early conclusion of the Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement.

"We had detailed discussions on the scope of cooperation in new areas. Last year, the India-Australia Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement came into effect. Today, we have decided to focus on Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement. This will further strengthen our economic partnership and open up new avenues for cooperation," PM Modi said.

"Prime Minister Modi's visit to Australia has strengthened the close and strong relationship that Australia enjoys with India. This is a relationship we need to invest in. Our strong partnership with India will deliver benefits for Australia in trade, investment and business, and in regional security and stability," Albanese said.

With inputs from agencies

