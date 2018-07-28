You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. World News

Powerful typhoon Jongdari to hit Japan; government says evacuation measures, warnings in place

World Agence France-Presse Jul 28, 2018 12:04:24 IST

Tokyo: A powerful typhoon hurtled towards Japan on Saturday, with western areas recently devastated by floods and landslides in the storm's cross-hairs.

Typhoon Jongdari, packing winds of up to 180 kilometres an hour, is forecast to make landfall on the country's main island on Saturday night or early on Sunday, according to Japan's Meteorological Agency.

Representational image. AP

Representational image. AP

The storm, currently some 400 kilometres southeast of Tokyo, is expected to barrel towards the western Chugoku region on Sunday, where record rainfall earlier this month unleashed flooding and landslides, killing around 220 people.

Authorities are warning of heavy rain, landslides, strong winds and high waves, and urging people to consider early evacuation.

"We want people especially in the downpour-hit regions, to pay close attention to evacuation advisories," meteorological agency official Minako Sakurai said.

More than 150 domestic flights have been cancelled so far because of Typhoon Jongdari, news reports said.

The flooding in the Chugoku region was Japan's worst weather-related disaster in decades, and many residents of affected areas are still living in shelters or damaged homes.

"We have not issued evacuation advisories, but we are fully ready 24 hours a day to evacuate residents," Tadahiko Mizushima, an official of Okayama prefecture in Chugoku, said.

"We are paying special attention to the areas where restoration of river banks is underway as it would be the first heavy rain since the disaster."

Officials are particularly cautious after the deadly downpours because many people did not heed evacuation orders and became trapped. Some critics said the orders were issued too late.

Japan is now in typhoon season, and is regularly struck by major storm systems during the summer and autumn.


Updated Date: Jul 28, 2018 12:04 PM

Also Watch

Rethinking pornography: Cyber Sexy author Richa Kaul Padte makes the case for decriminalising porn in India
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 First Day First Showsha — Reviewing Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible - Fallout in 10 questions
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 It's a Wrap: Karwaan stars Dulquer Salmaan, Mithila Palkar in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 3 alternatives to WhatsApp | What The App
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 Manika Batra interview: Table Tennis star looks back at Commonwealth Games 2018 success, reveals her diet plan and more

Also See




women's hockey world cup



Meet Lost Stories and Zaeden, the only two Indian acts playing at Tomorrowland this year



Top Stories




Cricket Scores