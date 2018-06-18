You are here:
Powerful quake of 6.1 magnitude jolts Japan's Osaka: Three killed, 91 injured, tremors destroy walls and start fires

World FP Staff Jun 18, 2018 15:41:34 IST

The gate of Myotoku-ji temple collapses after an earthquake hit Ibaraki City. Kyodo News vis AP

The earthquake that took place in Osaka city of Japan on Monday claimed three lives and injured 91 people. Kyodo News vis AP

Smoke rising from a burning building after an earthquake at the scale of 6.1V in Osaka, Japan. Kyodo News via AP

The earthquake measuring 6.1 on the Richter Scale knocked over walls and started fires in many places in Osaka. Kyodo News via AP

A 9-year-old girl in Takatsuki, Osaka Prefecture, was confirmed dead after being struck when a wall surrounding a swimming pool fell on her as she walked by. She was just one of the three who were killed. Kyodo News via AP

A 9-year old girl was killed as a wall collapsed on her. Among the deceased are two men who were in their 80's who were crushed by a wall. Kyodo News via AP

Walls were knocked over all over the city and the death toll is 3 till now. Kyodo News via AP

Traffic was halted on the roads of Osaka and water pipes had exploded all over the city. Kyodo News via AP

Water pipes burst after the earthquake. Kyodo News via AP.

No tsunami warning was issued. Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said authorities were assessing damage and that their top priority was the safety of residents. Kyodo News via AP

More than 60 bullet trains were canceled during the morning, and some expressways were also closed. Kyodo News via AP

More than 60 bullet trains were canceled in the morning, and some expressways were also closed. Kyodo News via AP

People were asked to evacuate the trains en route when the tremors were felt. Kyodo News via AP

Many had to get out of the trains and walk on railroads. People were evacuated out of buildings after the earthquake led to shattering glass and collapsing structures. Kyodo News via AP

Japan's meteorological agency warned there could be another big earthquake in the coming days. Kyodo News via AP

Quakes are common in Japan, part of the seismically active “Ring of Fire” that sweeps from the South Pacific islands through Indonesia and Japan, across to Alaska and down the west coast of North, Central and South America. Kyodo News via AP


Updated Date: Jun 18, 2018 15:41 PM

