Potential recognition of Taliban not a focus of UN organized summit on Afghanistan, says official

United Nations: Next month’s UN-organized summit on Afghanistan won’t be focused on the potential global recognition of the Taliban regime, a UN official said on Thursday after remarks made by the deputy UN head raised questions and uncertainty.

On 1 May to 2 May, special envoys on Afghanistan from several nations are scheduled to meet behind closed doors in Doha at the invitation of UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. On Monday, his deputy Amina Mohammed said the group “could find those baby steps to put us back on the pathway to recognition.”

“The Doha conference on the 1st and 2nd of May is not focusing on recognition and we don’t want there to be any confusion about that,” said Deputy UN spokesperson Farhan Haq. “The point of discussion … is to build a more unified consensus on the challenges at hand.”

The Taliban seized power in August 2021 as US-led forces withdrew following 20 years of war.

In December, the 193-member UN General Assembly approved postponing, for the second time, a decision on whether to recognize the Afghan Taliban administration by allowing them to send a United Nations ambassador to New York.

Earlier this month the Taliban began enforcing a ban on Afghan women working for the United Nations after stopping most women working for humanitarian aid groups in December. Since toppling the Western-backed government, they have also tightened controls over women’s access to public life, including barring women from university and closing most girls’ high schools.

The Taliban says it respects women’s rights in accordance with its strict interpretation of Islamic law.

