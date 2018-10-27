You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. World News

Possibility of other suspects not ruled out in package probe - U.S. official

World Reuters Oct 27, 2018 02:06:10 IST

Possibility of other suspects not ruled out in package probe - U.S. official

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Law enforcement agencies are still investigating whether other people beyond a suspect now in custody may have been involved in sending suspicious packages that contained explosive material to prominent Democrats and critics of U.S. President Donald Trump, a federal official told Reuters on Friday.

(Reporting by Mark Hosenball; Writing by Tim Ahmann; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.


Updated Date: Oct 27, 2018 02:06 AM

Also See


fp-mobile





Washington Sundar Was Born To Play Cricket | Steve Madden #SelfMade


Top Stories




Cricket Scores