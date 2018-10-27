Possibility of other suspects not ruled out in package probe - U.S. official

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Law enforcement agencies are still investigating whether other people beyond a suspect now in custody may have been involved in sending suspicious packages that contained explosive material to prominent Democrats and critics of U.S. President Donald Trump, a federal official told Reuters on Friday.

