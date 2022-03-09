Portuguese sand artist creates artwork in solidarity with Ukraine, appeals for peace in war-torn country

Portuguese sand artist Vitor Rapuso also expressed his support for Ukraine by dedicating one of his artworks to promote peace in the country

As Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, people from all over the globe have expressed solidarity with the Ukrainians. From anti-war protests to musical performances of the Ukrainian national anthem at operas and concerts, artistes from all over the world have expressed their support for the war-torn country.

Portuguese sand artist Vitor Rapuso also expressed his support for Ukraine by dedicating one of his artworks to promote peace in the country. A video with Rapuso's message for peace has been doing the rounds of social media recently.

In a video clip, Raposo can be seen making a large sand painting. The sand art includes the artist’s trademark mandala motifs. Below the motifs, a dove, which signifies peace and love, has been created by Rapuso. The sand artist then writes “Paz Na Ucrania”, which translates to “Peace in Ukraine” in Spanish. According to the caption of the clip, the sand art was created on the Praia Maria Luísa beach in Portugal.

However, Raposo is not the first sand artist who has expressed solidarity with Ukraine through his art. Last week, award-winning Indian sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik had shared a picture of his sand art and urged world leaders to put an end to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict. The artwork showed Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy facing each other. A child is standing in the middle of the two leaders with his hands spread wide open, as if appealing for an end to the conflict. The words "Stop War" have been written just above the child. The image went viral on social media and received over 4,200 likes. View the image here:

My SandArt at Puri beach with message STOP WAR . #RussianUkrainianWar pic.twitter.com/sSg4fIN8f9 — Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) March 4, 2022

Till date, around two million people have fled Ukraine since Moscow's forces invaded the pro-Western country on 24 February. The conflict has resulted in widespread death and destruction, as Russian troops have besieged key Ukrainian cities and cut off power, food, water and medical supplies.

Moscow’s forces have besieged Ukrainian cities and cut off food, water, heat and medicine in a growing humanitarian crisis. Fighting continues around several key cities, with an air alert being declared in the capital Kyiv this morning.

