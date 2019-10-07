Portugal's PM Costa says won election, to stick to pact with far-left

LISBON (Reuters) - Portugal's Prime Minister Antonio Costa said his Socialist party had won Sunday's parliamentary election and that Portuguese voters had shown they wanted to stick to the past four years' pact with far-left parties.

He also mentioned negotiations with the People-Animals-Nature party (PAN) party.

Costa said he would continue to cut the budget deficit and the debt.

(Reporting by Andrei Khalip, Sergio Goncalves and Catarina Demony; Writing by Ingrid Melander)

