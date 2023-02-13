Portugal clerics sexually abused at least 4,815 minors: commission

Lisbon: Catholic clergy in Portugal have sexually abused at least 4,815 minors since 1950, according to results of a year-long independent inquiry announced on Monday following accounts from hundreds of victims.

“This testimony allows us to establish a much larger network of victims, at least 4,815,” child psychiatrist Pedro Strecht told a press conference in Lisbon as the independent commission presented its findings.

The Independent Committee for the Study of Child Abuse in the Catholic Church, set up by Portuguese bishops just over a year ago, looked into alleged cases from 1950 onward. The panel produced its final report Monday. Portuguese bishops are due to discuss the report next month. The statute of limitations has expired on most of the alleged cases.

Pedro Strecht, a psychiatrist who headed the panel, said it estimates the true number of victims during the period is at least 4,415. He didn’t explain how the extrapolation was made.

The panel is not publishing the names of the victims, the identities of the alleged abusers, or the places the abuses allegedly happened.

However, its final report includes a separate — and confidential — annex of all the names of church members reported to the committee that is being sent to the Portuguese Bishops Conference and to the police.

The report said that 77% of the abusers were priests, with other perpetrators being linked to church institutions.

It said 48% of those who came forward had spoken about the abuse for the first time. Most of the alleged victims were male, though 47% were female, the report said.

It said there were places in Portugal, such as some seminaries and religious institutions, that were “real blackspots” for abuse.

One of these rare cases concerns “Alexandra”, a 43-year-old woman who has requested anonymity. She alleges she was raped by a priest during confession when she was a 17-year-old novice nun.

‘Ignored and sickened’

“It’s very hard to talk about these things in Portugal”, a country where 80 percent of people say they are Catholic, said Alexandra, who is now a mother, trained in IT and works as a kitchen helper.

“I kept it secret for many years but it became more and more difficult to cope with it alone,” she told AFP in a telephone interview.

She eventually reported her attacker to the Church authorities but said she was “ignored”. The bishop in charge did nothing other than pass on her complaint to the Vatican, which has still not responded.

Three years on, she says she has found in the independent commission an understanding ear and the psychological support she needs.

In April last year, Manuel Clemente, the Cardinal Patriarch of Lisbon and the highest-ranking prelate in Portugal, said he was prepared to “recognise the errors of the past” and ask the victims for “forgiveness”.

“Bishops asking forgiveness doesn’t mean anything to me. We don’t know if they mean it,” retorted Alexandra, who said she felt “sickened” by the Church and its cover-ups of sexual abuse.

‘Rid the Church of this scourge’

Pope Francis, who is to visit Lisbon in August, may meet some of the alleged victims, the Auxiliary Bishop of Lisbon, Americo Aguiar, said recently.

Faced with thousands of cases of clergy sex abuse that have come to light around the world and the accusations of cover-ups, the pontiff promised in 2019 to root out paedophilia within the Church.

He is under pressure to tackle the scandal and investigations have been launched in several countries, including Australia, France, Germany, Ireland and the Netherlands.

Portugal’s bishops will convene in March to draw conclusions from the independent report and “rid the Church of this scourge as much as possible”, Father Manuel Barbosa, a senior member of the Portuguese Episcopal Conference, said in January.

For Alexandra, who is anticipating the bishops’ response with a mix of hope and scepticism, the independent commission represents “a good first step” for victims who want to “break the wall of silence” that has surrounded them for so long.

With inputs from agencies.

