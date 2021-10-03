Popular Pakistani comedian Umer Sharif dies at 66 of heart and kidney disease
He passed away in Germany on his way to the United States for treatment
Karachi, Pakistan: One of Pakistan’s most beloved comedians, Umer Sharif, passed away in Germany on the way to the United States for treatment on Saturday, his son said. He was 66.
Sharif, known for his satire, stand-up and live performances, was suffering from heart and kidney illness, Jawad Umer told The Associated Press. Doctors had advised him to travel to the US for treatment, and he was headed to Virginia when his condition deteriorated on the plane.
The flight diverted to Germany on Tuesday and he was treated in a Nuremburg hospital. He died briefly before a planned departure Saturday, his son said. Sharif’s second wife was with him during the journey, and he left behind two sons.
Born on April 19, 1955 in Karachi, Sharif began his career as comedian on stage, but also performed in films and television dramas in the Urdu language.
Pakistan’s show business industry and politicians took to social media to express condolences ahead of the funeral in Pakistan.
