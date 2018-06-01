You are here:
Pope vows 'never again' to clergy sexual abuse and cover up in Chile

World Reuters Jun 01, 2018 00:08:02 IST

Pope vows 'never again' to clergy sexual abuse and cover up in Chile

SANTIAGO (Reuters) - Pope Francis on Thursday promised "never again" to Chilean Catholics scarred by a culture of clergy sexual abuse and cover-up in the country where a widespread scandal has devastated the Church's credibility.

In a letter to all Chilean Catholics, Francis also praised victims of sexual abuse in the country for persevering in bringing the truth to light despite attempts by Church officials to discredit them.

(Reporting By Dave Sherwood and Philip Pullella; editing by Grant McCool)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.


Updated Date: Jun 01, 2018 00:08 AM

