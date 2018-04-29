Pope Francis lauds 'brave' commitment of North Korea and South Korea for nuclear-free peninsula

Vatican City: Pope Francis on Sunday lauded the agreement reached at the recent inter-Korean summit regarding denuclearisation of the Korean peninsula, and urged the two countries to continue to collaborate for the sake of their people and the entire world.

During an address at St Peter's Square after the Regina Coeli prayer, the Pope praised the positive result of the summit between North Korea and South Korea held on Friday, Efe news agency reported.

"I add my prayers to the positive result of Friday's inter-Korean summit and the brave commitment by the leaders of the two parties to push for a process of sincere dialogue for a Korean peninsula free of nuclear weapons", he said, eliciting applause from the faithful gathered there.

"I pray to the Lord so that the hope of a future of peace and fraternal friendship does not disappoint, and that the collaboration may go on to bear fruit for the beloved Korean people and the entire world", he added.

On Friday, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and South Korean president Moon Jae-in concluded their historic summit with an agreement for the total denuclearisation of the Korean peninsula.