You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. World News

Pope Francis accepts resignation of bishop at centre of sex abuse scandal in Chile

World AP Jun 11, 2018 16:32:22 IST

Vatican City: Pope Francis has accepted the resignation of the bishop at the centre of Chile's clerical sex abuse scandal and two others as he launches the purge of a church that has lost its credibility under an avalanche of accusations of abuse and cover-up.

File image of Pope Francis. AFP

File image of Pope Francis. AFP

A Vatican statement on Monday said Francis had accepted the resignations of Bishop Juan Barros of Osorno, Bishop Gonzalo Duarte of Valparaiso and Bishop Cristian Caro of Puerto Montt. Of the three, only the 61-year-old Barros is below the retirement age of 75.

Barros has been at the centre of Chile's growing scandal ever since Francis appointed him bishop of Osorno in 2015, even though he had been a lieutenant of Chile's most notorious predator priest and had been accused by victims of witnessing and ignoring their abuse.


Updated Date: Jun 11, 2018 16:32 PM

Also Watch

Watch: The true stories from Dharavi that inspired Rajinikanth's Kaala
  • Thursday, March 8, 2018 Watch: Cyrus Khan talks about Parkour, jumping across walls and why he hates sitting
  • Thursday, May 31, 2018 Unwind: India's basketball sensation Amjyot Singh has his eyes set on becoming an NBA regular
  • Monday, May 28, 2018 First Day First Showsha — Review of Solo: A Star Wars Story in 10 questions
  • Saturday, May 19, 2018 Social Media Star: Rajkummar Rao and Bhuvan Bam open up about selfie culture, online trolls

Also See






Social Media Star: Karan Johar and Mallika Dua talk about trolls, airport looks and beauty apps



Top Stories




Cricket Scores