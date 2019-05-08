Pompeo visits Baghdad, warns of Iranian activity

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo made an unannounced visit to Baghdad on Tuesday and met with the Iraqi prime minister after telling reporters the United States was concerned about Iraqi sovereignty because of increasing Iranian activity.

"I wanted to go to Baghdad to speak with the leadership there, to assure them that we stood ready to continue to ensure that Iraq is a sovereign, independent nation," Pompeo told reporters en route to Baghdad to meet with Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi.

(Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by David Alexander)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

