Pompeo to stress need to boost pressure on Iran on NATO sidelines

World Reuters Jul 11, 2018 00:06:57 IST

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo arrived in Brussels on Tuesday, where he plans meetings on the sidelines of the NATO summit aimed at stepping up pressure on Iran and reassuring allies about alternative oil supplies, a State Department official said.

Pompeo flew in from Abu Dhabi, where he discussed Iran with leaders of the United Arab Emirates. Senior State Department officials have also completed three days of talks on Iran in Saudi Arabia, and "discussed new ways to deprive the regime of revenues," a State Department official told reporters traveling on Pompeo’s plane.

Updated Date: Jul 11, 2018 00:06 AM

