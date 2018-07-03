Football world cup 2018

Pompeo to leave for North Korea for nuclear talks on Thursday: White House

World Reuters Jul 03, 2018 03:05:35 IST

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will leave for North Korea on Thursday for talks on denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, the White House said on Monday.

"To continue the ongoing and important work of denuclearization on the Korean Peninsula, Secretary Pompeo will be leaving for North Korea on July 5th to meet with the North Korean leader and his team," White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders told reporters at a briefing.

(Reporting by Jeff Mason; Writing by Mohammad Zargham; Editing by Leslie Adler)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.


Updated Date: Jul 03, 2018 03:05 AM

