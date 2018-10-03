Pompeo to head to Pyongyang for weekend talks with North Korean leader

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will travel to Pyongyang on Saturday for denuclearization talks with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, the State Department said on Tuesday.

Pompeo will also travel to Japan, South Korea and China from Oct. 6-8, U.S. State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert told reporters.

(Reporting by Lesley Wroughton; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.