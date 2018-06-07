Pompeo says U.S. won't allow Iran to develop nuclear weapons

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States is aware of reports that Iran plans to increase its uranium enrichment capacity and Washington will not allow Iran to develop a nuclear weapon, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Wednesday.

"We're watching reports that #Iran plans to increase its enrichment capacity. We won’t allow Iran to develop a nuclear weapon," Pompeo said on Twitter. He added that "Iran is aware of our resolve."

(Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by David Alexander)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.