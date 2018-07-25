Pompeo says North Korea dismantling test site consistent with commitments by Pyongyang

STANFORD, California (Reuters) - Reports that Pyongyang has started dismantling facilities at a test site used to develop engines for ballistic missiles were "entirely consistent with the commitment" made by North Korea's leader at a June summit with U.S. President Donald Trump, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Tuesday.

"We've been pressing for there to be inspectors on the ground when that ancient test facility is dismantled, consistent with Mr. Kim's commitment," Pompeo said at a news briefing following meetings with his Australian counterpart.

Asked what further steps were needed by North Korea following the June 12 summit in Singapore between Kim Jong Un and Trump, Pompeo added: "They need to completely, fully denuclearize. That's the steps that Chairman Kim committed to."

(Reporting by Lesley Wroughton; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.