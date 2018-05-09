You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. World News

Pompeo, on way to Pyongyang, says has no commitment on U.S. prisoner release

World Reuters May 09, 2018 02:06:09 IST

Pompeo, on way to Pyongyang, says has no commitment on U.S. prisoner release

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Tuesday he had not received a commitment from Pyongyang that three American prisoners would be released when he visits North Korea.

President Donald Trump said earlier that Pompeo was on his way to North Korea in a surprise visit.

Speaking to U.S. reporters en route to Pyongyang, Pompeo said he would raise the issue of the three imprisoned Americans during his talks and hoped that North Korea would "do the right thing."

"We've been asking for the release of these detainees for 17 months," Pompeo said. "We'll talk about it again. It'd be a great gesture if they'd agree to do so."

He said he was hoping to finalise the agenda for talks between Trump and North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un.

(Reporting by Lesley Wroughton; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.


Updated Date: May 09, 2018 02:06 AM

Also Watch

IPL 2018: Royal Challengers Bangalore eye revival against Chennai Super Kings as 'Cauvery Derby' comes back to life
  • Thursday, April 26, 2018 In the Kanjarbhat community, a campaign against 'virginity tests' is slowly gaining ground
  • Tuesday, April 24, 2018 It's A Wrap: Beyond the Clouds stars Ishaan Khatter, Malavika Mohanan in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Monday, April 9, 2018 48 hours with Huawei P20 Pro: Triple camera offering is set to redefine smartphone imaging
  • Monday, April 16, 2018 Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore interview: Sports can't be anyone's fiefdom, we need an ecosystem to nurture raw talent

Also See






IPL 2018: Struggling Royal Challengers Bangalore take on table-toppers Sunrisers Hyderabad in must-win clash



Top Stories




Cricket Scores