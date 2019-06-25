Pompeo meets Abu Dhabi crown prince, discusses Iran

CAIRO (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Monday discussed countering the threat from Iran in the region with Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan of the United Arab Emirates, the U.S. Mission in the UAE said.

Pompeo arrived in the UAE capital after a visit to Saudi Arabia. A senior U.S. State Department official earlier said the United States is building a coalition with its allies to protect Gulf shipping lanes by having "eyes on all shipping", following attacks on oil tankers that Washington has blamed on Iran.

(Reporting by Mohamed El-Sherif, Editing by William Maclean)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Your guide to the latest cricket World Cup stories, analysis, reports, opinions, live updates and scores on https://www.firstpost.com/firstcricket/series/icc-cricket-world-cup-2019.html. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates throughout the ongoing event in England and Wales.