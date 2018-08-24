Pompeo has no plans to meet North Korean leader Kim: State Department

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has no plans to meet with North Korea leader Kim Jong Un during his visit to North Korea next week, State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert said on Thursday.

"We have no expectations of meeting with Chairman Kim. That is not a part of this trip," Nauert told a regular news briefing.

